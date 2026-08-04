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Bangladesh asks India to clarify stance on Sheikh Hasina’s Aug 5 address from Delhi club

Bangladesh asks India to clarify stance on Sheikh Hasina’s Aug 5 address from Delhi club

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia has said Hasina, 78, will address the New Delhi event by video link alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other speakers.

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  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 3:31 PM IST
Bangladesh asks India to clarify stance on Sheikh Hasina’s Aug 5 address from Delhi clubSheikh Hasina to address event on Aug 5 in New Delhi

Bangladesh has asked India to clarify its stance on the planned virtual address by exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi. Dhaka expressed concerns that political activity by a fugitive accused could affect efforts to improve bilateral ties. This is Bangladesh's first official response to Hasina's scheduled appearance at an event on August 5 hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

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The event marks the second anniversary of the student-led uprising that led to Hasina's removal from power. It is expected to be her first public appearance since she fled Bangladesh in August 2024. Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, where she has lived since then. Despite multiple cases against her, Hasina told Reuters in an interview that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December.

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State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Dhaka did not want the issue to harm ties with New Delhi. She stated that Bangladesh is moving forward with India with a forward-looking approach and does not want progress to be affected. Islam added that India must clarify its position on the matter.

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Islam noted that although the Indian government is not organising the programme, it still needs to clarify its stance because Hasina and other Awami League members are in India. Bangladesh has repeatedly conveyed concerns to India over political statements made by Hasina and other Awami League leaders from Indian soil. She said Bangladesh does not want India-Bangladesh relations to be harmed by statements from fugitive accused individuals. India had previously indicated it did not expect fugitives to engage in political activities from its territory. Bangladesh is willing to communicate with India through diplomatic channels if necessary.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia has said Hasina, 78, will address the New Delhi event by video link alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other speakers. The club did not respond immediately to requests for comment on Bangladesh's concerns.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser, Humaiun Kobir, told Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi that Dhaka expects New Delhi's cooperation to ensure that members of the banned Awami League, including Hasina, do not use Indian territory to make political statements or conduct activities aimed at creating instability in Bangladesh.

Hasina has remained in India since her government was overthrown following weeks of deadly protests. Bangladesh has sought her extradition, and in 2025 she was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity related to the 2024 crackdown, which the United Nations estimated killed up to 1,400 people. Hasina has rejected the verdict as legally void. There was no immediate response from the Indian foreign ministry. Dhaka said it wanted the issue handled in a way that did not undermine bilateral relations as Hasina's planned address approaches.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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