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KEI Industries shares rise 8% on Q1 earnings, revenue growth guidance

KEI Industries shares rise 8% on Q1 earnings, revenue growth guidance

KEI Industries shares zoomed over 8% to Rs 5415.95 today against the previous close of Rs 5010. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 51,601 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 1:12 PM IST
KEI Industries shares rise 8% on Q1 earnings, revenue growth guidance KEI Industries said EBITDA margin improved to 12% in Q1 from 10% in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded by around 155 basis points.

Shares of KEI Industries zoomed over 8% in the late morning deals today after the wiremaker upgraded its revenue growth guidance. The management said it expects FY27 revenue growth at 25% plus against the earlier 20% plus. In Q1, consolidated net profit rose 40% to Rs 274 crore from Rs 196 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. Profit after tax margin rose to 8.61% in Q1 FY27 from 7.56% in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 3,185 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,590 crore in Q1 FY26, led by broad-based demand across the wires and cables segment and balanced business performance.

KEI Industries said EBITDA margin improved to 12% in Q1 from 10% in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded by around 155 basis points.

The management expects EBITDA margin to be around 11-12% in FY27.

The wires and cables player said Data centres can also boost energy demand. Data centre business will boost demand for wires, cables.

KEI Industries shares zoomed over 8% to Rs 5415.95 today against the previous close of Rs 5010. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 51,601 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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