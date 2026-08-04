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Dabur shares fall most in 20 weeks, approach 52-week low; here's why

Dabur shares fall most in 20 weeks, approach 52-week low; here's why

Dabur India stock fell 4%-the most in 20 weeks, according to Bloomberg-to Rs 406.15 today against the previous close of Rs 424.40.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Dabur shares fall most in 20 weeks, approach 52-week low; here's why The FMCG stock has delivered negative returns in the last five years.

Shares of Dabur India fell nearly 4% on Tuesday after food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed the FMCG firm to discontinue the sale of several food products carrying “100 per cent” claims. FSSAI said the labels were misleading and could not be substantiated.

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Dabur India stock fell 4%-the most in 20 weeks, according to Bloomberg-to Rs 406.15 today against the previous close of Rs 424.40. Market cap of the  firm slipped to Rs 72,288 crore. Today's fall brought the scrip near its 52-week low of Rs 401.05 reached on March 30, 2026.

The FMCG stock has delivered negative returns in the last five years. It slipped 35% in two years and fell 28% in three years. In ten years, the stock has gained 38%.

The regulator said claims such as “100 per cent Natural”, “100 per cent Pure”, “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed”, “100 per cent Organic” and “100 per cent Tender Coconut Water” have the potential to mislead consumers by implying an absolute level of purity or quality that is difficult to verify. FSSAI added that such representations may violate food safety and labelling regulations governing advertising and product claims.

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The directive applies to a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk. The regulator has instructed the company to stop marketing these products with the disputed “100 per cent” claims unless they comply with the applicable labelling standards.

Dabur responds

Dabur said it had received the notice from FSSAI and was examining the concerns raised by the regulator.

"We have received the FSSAI notice and are in the process of checking the content mentioned in the notice on our website," the company said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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