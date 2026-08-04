Govt mulls tax changes to attract foreign investments, cuts for overseas investors: Report

India is reportedly preparing to seek parliamentary approval for a set of tax changes aimed at attracting foreign investment and boosting local manufacturing. This move comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi refocuses the government's agenda on economic growth following recent student protests.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the proposed measures include formalising tax cuts for overseas investors buying Indian sovereign debt and protecting offshore funds from tax liability when their investments are managed by India-based fund managers. Parliament is also expected to vote on extending tax holidays for overseas suppliers of equipment to domestic electronics manufacturers, along with providing tax benefits to data centres and the diamond mining sector.