Bangladesh bans export of padma hilsa to India this festive season

Dhaka has banned the export of padma hilsa fish to India putting a dampener on Durga Puja celebrations for many. Bangladesh’s former government, led by ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, allowed export of hilsa fish to India, during the August-October period as a goodwill gesture.

However, reports state that the new interim government – appointed after the fall of the Hasina government – has decided to prioritise domestic demand for hilsa, especially for lower income households, putting a stop to the export to India.

Farida Akhter, an advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock of Bangladesh's interim government, announced the decision to drop hilsa exports to India this festive season. According to The Telegraph, Akhter emphasised that the export ban would control domestic prices of hilsa. However, sources told the newspaper that the reason to ban hilsa exports to India was the “growing anti-Indian sentiments”.

As per sources, even if the price of hilsa does not come down in Bangladesh, the diktat would appease the people in the country. However, another source told the newspaper that there has been a lower harvest this time, leading to the export ban.

However, the prices are yet to decrease. While the price of hilsa had come down to Tk 1,600 for 1 kg, it has gone up again to Tk 1,800-1,900, the report stated.

Last year, the Hasina government had allowed 79 fish exporters to send 3,950 tonnes of hilsa to India as a special gesture during Durga Puja.

After her ouster as prime minister, Sheikh Hasina fled to India. Meanwhile, Dhaka is mulling asking New Delhi to extradite Hasina. Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 following a violent uprising that resulted in nearly 300 deaths, including many students. She has already been named in two murder cases along with senior members of her cabinet.