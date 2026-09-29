Bank holidays in October 2026: Check state-wise closures before visiting your branch

The month begins with a nationwide bank holiday on October 2, when banks across states and Union territories will remain closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Other closures during the month are largely linked to regional festivals.

Banks in Karnataka and Kolkata will remain closed on October 10 for Mahalaya Amavasya. On October 17, banks in Tripura will observe a holiday for Maha Saptami.

MUST READ: 5-day banking closer to discussion stage as IBA forms high-level committee

A larger number of states will see bank closures on October 19 and October 20 during the main Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations. October 19 will see closures in states including Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya for festivals such as Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja and Durga Puja.

Advertisement

On October 20, banks will observe holidays for Dasara, Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami, Mahanavami, Ayudha Puja and Durga Puja in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, among others.

October 2026 bank holidays: State-wise list

Date Day Occasion States/UTs where banks are closed October 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti All states and Union territories October 10 Saturday Mahalaya Amavasya Karnataka, Kolkata October 17 Saturday Maha Saptami Tripura October 19 Monday Maha Ashtami/Maha Navami/Ayudha Puja/Durga Puja Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya October 20 Tuesday Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami/Mahanavami/Ayudha Puja/Durga Puja Most states, except Manipur and Sikkim October 21 Wednesday Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal October 22 Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim October 23 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim October 26 Monday Lakshmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday Tripura, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh October 29 Thursday Karva Chauth Himachal Pradesh October 31 Saturday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Gujarat

Further regional holidays will follow. Banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal will remain closed on October 21 for Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja. Sikkim will have additional bank holidays on October 22 and October 23 for Durga Puja.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 3-day bank strike deferred after late-night talks between IBA and UFBU

On October 26, banks in Tripura, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for occasions including Lakshmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's birthday. Himachal Pradesh will observe another bank holiday on October 29 for Karva Chauth. Gujarat will have a bank holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.

Despite physical branches being closed, most digital banking services will continue to operate. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking applications and UPI for fund transfers, bill payments and other routine transactions. However, services requiring a branch visit or physical processing may be unavailable until the next working day.

Banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while other Saturdays are generally working days unless specifically declared a holiday under the RBI calendar.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank CEO name may emerge in a week as Sashidhar Jagdishan's term nears end: Report