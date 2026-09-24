HDFC Bank CEO name may emerge in a week as Sashidhar Jagdishan's term nears end: Report

MUST READ | HDFC Bank submits two names for MD & CEO post as Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term ends

The new CEO is expected to be appointed well before HDFC Bank announces its September-quarter results, as per the report. The regulator prefers a long-term leadership solution rather than an interim arrangement, which might be necessary if a successor is not appointed before Jagdishan’s term ends. However, the RBI wants to avoid an interim CEO as it may not send the right message to investors.

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The incoming CEO is likely to join Jagdishan in addressing investors on October 17, when HDFC Bank announces its second-quarter results. The board believes this will help boost investor confidence.

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Meanwhile, the possibility of Bagchi moving to HDFC Bank has led the ICICI Group to start planning for a successor at ICICI Life Insurance. The group usually moves senior executives from the bank to lead its subsidiaries. However, with new whole-time directors on the bank’s board, some seen as potential successors to ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi, the group may look outside the board for Bagchi’s replacement.