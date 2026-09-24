HDFC Bank CEO name may emerge in a week as Sashidhar Jagdishan's term nears end: Report

The name of the next managing director and CEO of HDFC Bank is expected to be announced within a week to 10 days, as the Reserve Bank of India fast-tracks the selection process, according to a report. This comes as Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term as head of India’s largest private bank is set to end on October 26.
According to a report in Moneycontrol, the two main contenders for the position are Anup Bagchi of ICICI Life Insurance and HDFC Bank deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha. A senior official told the news site that Bagchi is the frontrunner and the board’s first preference. Attempts to get confirmation from the RBI on the timeline have not been successful.