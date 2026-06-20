'Banning Telegram is like...': Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke on NEET retest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the Centre’s decision to temporarily block Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, likening the move to shutting down a road because it has potholes instead of repairing it.

The Centre had ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22 ahead of the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21. Authorities said the messaging platform was being used by cheating rackets and fraudsters to circulate fake question papers and mislead students.

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Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district before leaving for a student protest in Delhi, Dipke said the government was focusing on a technological restriction rather than addressing deeper issues surrounding examination irregularities.

Referring to the temporary suspension of Telegram, he remarked that banning an entire platform because it may have been misused was like “closing a road because there are potholes instead of repairing it.” He argued that the move would inconvenience millions of ordinary users without necessarily solving the root problem of exam-related fraud.

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The government invoked emergency powers under the Information Technology Act, describing the action as a preventive measure to protect the integrity of the examination process. Dipke also raised concerns over the pressure faced by students amid recurring controversies surrounding competitive examinations.

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He claimed that incidents of student suicides continued despite the decision to hold a re-examination and urged policymakers to focus on systemic reforms rather than platform bans.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, Sunday, for affected candidates following concerns over exam irregularities. The test is being held under enhanced security measures, with authorities taking steps to prevent malpractice and ensure a fair, transparent, and credible examination process.