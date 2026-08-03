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Indian diaspora in China raises visa, job and anti-India content concerns at embassy meet

Indian diaspora in China raises visa, job and anti-India content concerns at embassy meet

The Indian Embassy’s first Open House interaction in recent years saw members of the diaspora discuss challenges related to anti-India content on Chinese social media, work visas and employment restrictions faced by spouses

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 9:46 AM IST
Indian diaspora in China raises visa, job and anti-India content concerns at embassy meetIndian diaspora in China raises visa, job and anti-India content concerns at embassy meet

At a community outreach meeting in Beijing, Indian professionals working in China raised concerns over issues ranging from online hostility to shrinking employment opportunities. The Indian Embassy’s first Open House interaction in recent years saw members of the diaspora discuss challenges related to anti-India content on Chinese social media, work visas and employment restrictions faced by spouses.

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The meeting was attended by Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, along with embassy officials handling consular, education, community and visa affairs. The officials heard concerns from Indian professionals across different sectors and discussed steps to improve support mechanisms.

Diaspora raises concerns over social media and jobs

Members of the Indian community highlighted the spread of abusive and negative content targeting Indians on Chinese social media platforms, including remarks related to Indian food and cultural practices.

Participants also raised concerns over a decline in work visas issued to Indian professionals, difficulties faced by spouses seeking employment in China, and challenges linked to consular services.

Responding to concerns over online abuse, Doraiswami said Chinese authorities were also aware of the increase in such content and were taking steps to address the issue. He added that the embassy was working to counter misinformation by sharing fact-based information through its official social media channels.

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Embassy plans easier visa process and more support

Doraiswami said the embassy would simplify documentation requirements for Chinese citizens applying for Indian visas from the following week to make travel between the two countries easier.

The ambassador also said the mission was planning more cultural programmes, building on events such as the annual Vasant Mela, to highlight India’s culture and cuisine.

He added that the embassy was working on creating a mechanism with legal professionals to assist Indian citizens dealing with work-related issues.

The ambassador said Open House interactions would be organised regularly to improve consular services and provide a platform for the Indian community to raise concerns directly with the mission.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Aug 3, 2026 9:46 AM IST
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