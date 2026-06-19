CJP writes letter to PM Modi, demands ₹1 crore compensation for NEET students who died by suicide

NEET-UG paper leak: The Cockroach Janta Party has demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of NEET students who died by suicide. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that 11 young lives were lost to suicide in the last 48 hours.

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“Far from slowing down, this devastating trend is intensifying as the pressures of upcoming re-examinations loom over our youth,” said Dipke, adding that he has been meeting the grief-stricken families of students who died by suicide.

He recently met the family members of NEET (UG) aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi, who ended her life in Nagpur allegedly due to depression caused by the cancellation of the medical entrance exam.

“Beyond the unbearable emotional trauma of losing a child, these families are now facing severe, compounding financial ruin. In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” he wrote in the letter, urging the government to help these families with immediate relief.

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Open Letter to PM:



We urge PM @narendramodi to provide ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leak crisis. pic.twitter.com/p6gOuNRvsT — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 19, 2026

Dipke also reiterated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. He said that students want to see that someone’s accountable for the loss of lives.

“Holding leadership accountable is a vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework. If swift and decisive action is not taken to address these systemic failures and change the leadership responsible for them, it inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo,” he said in the letter.

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He urged PM Modi to sack the education minister over the “recurring systemic failures, mismanagements, and the crushing anxiety surrounding these examinations”. “He is serving at your pleasure and the buck stops with the Prime Minister,” said Dipke.

The CJP founder said acknowledging Pradhan has “destroyed India's education system” and replacing him will not be showing weakness, but instead would demonstrate strength and resolve.

“We urge you to intervene immediately, prioritize the mental health and safety of our students, and bring about the structural reforms needed to ensure that no more young lives are cut short by academic despair,” he said.

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CJP has meanwhile said it secured Delhi Police's permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy and examination-related issues.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said students, parents, teachers and citizens from across the country would gather peacefully to demand accountability for paper leaks, irregularities in examinations and the rising number of student suicides. He appealed to artists, musicians, writers and students nationwide to join the mobilisation on June 20.

