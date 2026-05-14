Bar council seeks details of Mamata Banerjee’s practice as she appears in Calcutta HC in advocate robes

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has sought details from the Bar Council of West Bengal about former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s enrolment and practice status after she appeared in lawyers’ robes at the Calcutta High Court.

“Having regard to the constitutional public office held by her during the said period and without expressing any opinion at this stage on the permissibility or otherwise of such appearance, the Bar Council of India requires the factual status of her enrolment, practice, suspension, if any, and resumption, if any, to be verified from your records,” the letter dated May 14 stated, as per a report in Bar and Bench.

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The letter stated that the BCI Rules prescribe standards of professional conduct and etiquette for advocates, and said the dress must be worn by advocates appearing before the Supreme Court, High Courts, subordinate courts, tribunals and other authorities.

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The BCI has asked the state bar council to provide the information within two days, before May 16. It has sought Banerjee’s enrolment number, the date of enrolment and details about if she is enrolled with the state bar council and if her name is still there on the State Roll of Advocates.

It also asked if Banerjee, during her tenure as the chief minister, gave any intimation of voluntary suspension or cessation of her practice. It asked if there is any valid certificate of practice or practice-status record available with the state bar council.

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MAMATA’S COURT APPEARANCE

Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday to argue a case related to alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices after the announcement of the 2026 Assembly poll results. Clad in a lawyer's gown, Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.

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The hearing saw chaotic scenes outside the courtroom as Banerjee, while trying to leave, was met with slogans of "thief" from a section of lawyers. Kalyan Banerjee alleged that lawyers influenced by the BJP tried to heckle the former chief minister and said the party's legal team faced difficulty escorting her out safely.

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The case relates to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC. The petition alleged attacks on party offices and violence against TMC workers following the declaration of the 2026 Assembly election results.

According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many were attacked because of their association with the Trinamool Congress. The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12 and was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.