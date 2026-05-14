Mamata Banerjee arrives at Calcutta HC in lawyers’ robes for post-poll violence case

Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in lawyers' robes in connection with a PIL on post-poll violence. The former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief arrived to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal as the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench headed by him.

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Banerjee is expected to place the party's stand before the bench.

The petition was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of Trinamool Congress leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers.

#BREAKING Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is present in court to argue the matter. @MamataOfficial https://t.co/Z3Z0FXCgel pic.twitter.com/O7svosjzzZ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 14, 2026

MAMATA BANERJEE’S LAW DEGREE

Banerjee completed her law degree from Jogesh Chandra College of Law in 1982. But she was already active in student politics and regularly campaigned for the Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Congress, by then. She joined the Youth Congress in 1983.

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A year later, political tensions rose after the murder of a school headmaster in Kumarganj in Dakshin Dinajpur. As protests intensified, the Youth Congress became involved and Banerjee was assigned to help lead the agitation.

She has appeared in court a handful of times, after 1984 when she argued the case herself, and made appearances in 1993, 1996 and 1997.