'Mamata wall' falls: West Bengal may get benefits of these central schemes under BJP govt

For years, the political relationship between Kolkata and New Delhi shaped not just election rhetoric in West Bengal, but also the implementation of several flagship central welfare schemes. With the BJP forming its first-ever government in the state under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the long-standing Centre-state confrontation could now give way to closer policy coordination.

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The phrase “Delhi wall” has often been used by BJP leaders to describe the administrative and political friction between the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government and the BJP-led Centre. That friction reportedly stalled or slowed multiple Union schemes ranging from healthcare and agriculture to education and tribal welfare.

Ayushman Bharat could finally reach Bengal

One of the most prominent flashpoints was Ayushman Bharat. West Bengal had opted out of the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme, with the Mamata Banerjee government instead pushing its own Swasthya Sathi scheme.

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BJP has repeatedly argued that Bengal residents were denied access to a wider national healthcare network because of political rivalry. With the BJP now in power, Ayushman Bharat’s rollout in the state is expected to accelerate, potentially integrating Bengal into the national health coverage framework.

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PM-Kisan & direct benefit transfers

Another contentious issue involved PM-Kisan, the Centre’s direct income support scheme for farmers.

The previous state government and the Centre were locked in disputes over beneficiary verification and data-sharing mechanisms. BJP leaders had accused the TMC government of delaying implementation, while the state argued that administrative discrepancies needed resolution.

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Now, political alignment between Kolkata and Delhi could smoothen the transfer pipeline for farmers and expand direct benefit transfers in rural Bengal.

Education projects may get a push

Education-related projects under PM-SHRI also saw friction over funding patterns and implementation structures.

The Centre had alleged that Bengal delayed approvals for PM-SHRI schools, which are aimed at modernising government education infrastructure. Analysts say the new political equation may unlock stalled proposals and increase central education investments in the state.

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Tribal welfare & PVTG missions

The Centre recently flagged Bengal’s lack of proposals under several tribal welfare missions, including schemes for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

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These include housing projects, road connectivity programmes, solar electrification plans, and Eklavya residential school initiatives. A BJP-led state administration is expected to coordinate more directly with Union ministries to accelerate approvals and implementation.

Railway & Infrastructure bottlenecks

Land acquisition disputes between the Centre and the former Bengal government had reportedly slowed several railway and infrastructure projects.

Political observers believe smoother coordination could speed up approvals for transport corridors, logistics hubs, and industrial projects, especially as the BJP pushes a development-centric governance narrative in Bengal.

One Nation One Ration Card expansion

The implementation of One Nation One Ration Card was another area where Bengal’s participation remained limited compared to several other states.

The portability system is especially beneficial for migrant workers, allowing beneficiaries to access subsidised food grains outside their home districts or states. A BJP government in Kolkata may now integrate the state more fully into the national framework.

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BJP’s historic victory in Bengal marks one of the biggest political shifts in eastern India in decades. The new government argue that alignment with the Centre could unlock funding, improve administrative coordination, and reduce policy deadlocks. Critics, however, warn that federal balance and state autonomy could become new areas of political debate.