'Be an unapologetic Brahmin...': Bengaluru CEO responds to controversial post, says 'deal with it'

Anuradha Tiwari, the CEO of Bengaluru-based content writing agency JustBurstOut, kicked up a row with a picture post on X captioned "Brahmin genes." The post, featuring a photo of Tiwari flexing her muscles, quickly went viral, garnering widespread criticism for what many perceived as a casteist remark.

In response to the backlash, Tiwari stood her ground, challenging her critics. "Ever heard of Rani Lakshmibai, you dimwit?" she retorted to a user who questioned her stance, citing the Manusmriti and thanking Babasaheb Ambedkar for the rights she enjoys today.

Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Ratnoo also weighed in, highlighting how Tiwari's comments perpetuate casteism. "Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good, but attributing that to superior or specific genes is not the way to build one family, one India," he wrote.

Undeterred by the criticism, Tiwari doubled down on her position, stating that the mere mention of the word "Brahmin" had triggered many "inferior beings." She further claimed that there is a system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their existence.

As expected, a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings. Tells a lot about who real casteists are.



UCs get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it. https://t.co/e1FhC13oVz — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 23, 2024

"UCs get nothing from the system—no reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it," she wrote in a follow-up post.

She remarked that while it was ok to be proud of one's Dalit, Muslim, or tribal identity, it was not ok to be a "Proud Brahmin".

Tiwari continued her defense, urging Brahmins to be unapologetic about their identity. "Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn," she stated, reaffirming her stance.

This isn't the first time Tiwari has attracted attention for her outspoken views. In August 2022, she made headlines for a post criticizing the reservation system, where she lamented her inability to secure admission despite scoring 95%, while a classmate from a well-off family with a lower score benefited from the reservation policy.