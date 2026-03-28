Before you cancel your train ticket, check these new refund rules by Indian Railways

The 4-hour refund rule for your train journeys is officially dead. Under the new 'Reform Express', cancelling a train ticket just got tougher to curb ticket hoarding and black marketing. While the Indian Railways has tightened its refund window to 8 hours before departure, they have also introduced a game-changing feature to make passengers' lives a bit easier.
Before you cancel your train ticket due to a change in plans, check out this guide on the new refund guidelines to save every rupee possible on your ticket cancellation.
New vs old cancellation norms for confirmed tickets
|Fare deduction
|New (from April 1, 2026)
|Old (Before March 31, 2026)
|No refund
|Before 8 hours of departure
|Before 4 hours of departure
|50% (late cancellation)
|8-24 hours
|4-12 hours
|25% (standard penalty)
|24-72 hours
|12-48 hours
|Maximum refund
|Before 72 hours
|Before 48 hours
What happens if you cancel before 72 hours?
If you cancel before 72 hours in advance, only these flat rates apply per passenger (plus GST for AC classes):
Other important changes from April 2026
Even though the refund rules have been made more stringent, the Indian Railways has introduced some passenger-friendly updates. These include:
Are there any changes for waitlist tickets?
Waitlist and RAX tickets will generally follow older protocols with a nominal clerkage charge of around ₹60 per passenger if cancelled up to 30 minutes before departure.