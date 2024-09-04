'Bengal govt failed...': Kiren Rijiju's shares 2021 letter to Mamata on FTC's for rape cases after anti-rape bill passed

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, accusing her administration of neglecting the serious issue of crimes against women in the state.

The remarks come amid ongoing controversy surrounding the anti-rape bill in Bengal.

On the social media platform X, Rijiju shared a letter dated November 11, 2021, which he sent to the West Bengal government, urging the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) specifically for handling cases of rape and those filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Expressing his disappointment over the lack of response, Rijiju stated, “I feel sad that the Chief Minister of West Bengal ignored her most sacred duty of providing quick justice for women and children. This letter from 2021 clearly shows it.”

The letter outlined that while 123 FTSCs—including 20 ePOCSO Courts—had been allocated for West Bengal, the state's consent was notably absent. As of May 2021, a staggering 28,559 cases related to rape and POCSO were pending in the state, raising concerns about the safety and security of women and children.

Further after sharing the post, Rijuju shared another post asking the people to politicise the issue and implement actions faster, He posted, "This is an extremely serious matter. Please don't make it political issue. Very strong laws are necessary but strong actions are more important. When the letter was written, media had carried this news extensively, but West Bengal Govt failed to act!"

Resharing Rijiju's post, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, thanked him for "exposing Mamata Banerjee." He said, "CM Mamata Banerjee it's time to Walk the Talk, everyone knows that whatever you are saying or doing now is mere eyewash."

This criticism from Rijiju comes on the heels of the West Bengal Assembly's unanimous passage of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, which imposes the death penalty for those convicted of rape and aims to improve protections for women and children by establishing a Special Task Force and dedicated courts.

The bill's primary objective is to fortify safety measures for women and children in the state, reflecting a growing concern over increasing incidents of violence against women.

