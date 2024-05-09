'Bengal knows what happened in Sandeshkhali,' says Adhir Chowdhury as TMC sniffs 'BJP conspiracy'

West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that his party wants the atrocities that happened in Sandeshkhali to be exposed. He said the whole of Bengal knows about the Sandeshkhali incident. "We don't know if it is a sting video or what, but we all want the atrocities that happened in Sandeshkhali to be exposed," he said.

Related Articles

Berhampur, Murshidabad | West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...The whole of Bengal knows about the Sandeshkhali incident...We don't know if it is a sting video or what, but we all want the atrocities that happened in Sandeshkhali to be exposed..." pic.twitter.com/jkjyAIbbhm — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

The TMC claims that the Sandeshkhali incident was a BJP conspiracy to defame the ruling party and Bengal. Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which a man claiming to be Gangadhar Kayal - BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali - was heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari was "behind the whole conspiracy".

In the "sting operation" video, Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Adhikari. However, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the "sting operation" was "fake", and suspected that it was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh today met the Election Commission. She said the TMC has told the EC that the Sandeshkhali incident was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. "There were no rapes in Sandeshkhali, it is all a lie. The women are now saying that they were given money and taught to say all this," she said.

"False cases were registered. This is all BJP's conspiracy and it has been done by BJP's senior leader Suvendu Adhikari. We want the EC to interfere in this and give police the instruction to take action against Suvendu Adhikari and detain the people- Gangadhar Koyal, and Shanti Dolui who were visible in the video. We want PM Modi to apologise when he comes to West Bengal," she said.

India Today reported that two have withdrawn their rape complaint against TMC leaders, alleging that they were made to sign "white paper" at the behest of the National Commission for Women. A woman claimed that she and her mother-in-law were forced to file fake rape complaints without even knowing the contents of the complaint at the behest of "Delhi's Mahila Commission".

