Bengaluru: 20-year-old drunk man crashes Mercedes Benz into woman, kills her

A 20-year-old man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed his Mercedes Benz into a woman in Bengaluru, leaving her critically injured.

The incident happened when Sandhya was trying to cross the road. Dhanush, who had drunk too much alcohol, lost control of his vehicle and hit her, resulting in her death.

After the accident, Dhanush tried to run away, but bystanders caught him and reportedly beat him. The Kengeri traffic police arrested Dhanush, and he is now in judicial custody for 14 days. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Dhanush's father, Veera Shiva, owns a private bus travel company.

"We have apprehended the accused immediately, and he has been sent to judicial custody," said the DCP of Traffic West, confirming the police's quick action in the case.

Dhanush's father had recently bought the luxury car. Dhanush took the car to a mall near Yeshwanthpur with a friend to drink. After getting drunk, they decided to go for a long drive on Mysuru Road, which led to the accident.

In a separate hit-and-run incident, a 26-year-old delivery boy was killed when a speeding car hit his bike as he was on his way to pick up his wife from KG Nagar. This accident happened at 10:20 PM on Saturday, November 2, on MV Seetharamaiah Road in Gavipura.