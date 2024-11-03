Bengaluru: Acclaimed Kannada Director Guruprasad dies by suicide in apartment

Kannada film director Guruprasad, 52, famous for his films like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru.

Police have launched an investigation into the timing and circumstances of Kannada director Guruprasad's death.

According to a report by Asianet News, neighbors contacted authorities after noticing a strong odour from his apartment. Upon entering, police discovered Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting he may have passed away a few days earlier.

Initial reports indicate that Guruprasad might have been dealing with significant financial pressure from creditors, which may have contributed to his tragic decision. The director, who had recently remarried, was reportedly facing financial difficulties, including allegations of unpaid purchases.

Guruprasad was not only a director but also acted in several films and was working on his latest project, Adema, when he passed away.

Following the news of his death, interest in Guruprasad surged on Google Trends, peaking on November 3 around 12:30 PM. People searched for terms like "director Guruprasad," "Guruprasad death," and "Guruprasad suicide." The highest search activity came from Karnataka, followed by Goa and Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the shock and concern over the filmmaker's tragic fate.