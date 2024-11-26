Bengaluru Horror: Man murders girlfriend, spends a day with her corpse in service apartment

A young woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was last seen smiling as she entered a service apartment in Bengaluru with her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, on Saturday. Tragically, just three days later, her body was discovered in the same apartment. Police have identified her boyfriend as the prime suspect in her murder.

Maya’s decomposed body was found in the apartment she had rented with Aarav on November 23. Investigators revealed that Aarav allegedly stabbed her to death on Monday. Disturbingly, he remained in the apartment with her body for an entire day before leaving the premises in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area on Tuesday.

Photos from the scene showed bloodstains on a blanket and pillows in the room, painting a grim picture of the crime.

CCTV footage confirmed that no one else entered the service apartment between November 23 and 26, narrowing the focus of the investigation to Aarav Harni.

The body of Maya Gogoi was discovered only after Aarav vacated the rented room. Police, accompanied by forensic experts and a dog squad, promptly arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.

Maya, who worked at a private firm, was living in a rented apartment in the HSR Layout area, according to an IANS report.

Authorities are also exploring the possibility that Aarav might have intended to dismember the body and dispose of it elsewhere, given that he stayed in the apartment with the corpse for an entire day.