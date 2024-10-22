Bengaluru rains: Techie wants to develop an app for tracking potholes, netizens say 'name it potluru'

India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru is faced with the double whammy of heavy rainfall and potholes, affecting the city's residents and infrastructure. Amid the metropolis' pothole crisis, a techie shared a business idea to build an app for users to rate and review potholes.

In a tweet, Siva Narayanan, co-founder of expense management software Fyle, shared his business idea on X (formerly Twitter) and invited like-minded people to collaborate with him.

"Planning to build an app where we can rate and review potholes in Bengaluru. I recently saw a 7-star pothole and felt sad that it wasn't getting the recognition it deserved. Who's in?" Naryanan wrote. "This has kind of taken off. I don't have anything to plug... Except maybe some potholes."

Soon after the techie pitched his startup idea on X, netizens were quick to share their take. While some poked fun at the idea, others had more serious suggestions.

"Name it potluru," a netizen said. "Let me know... if you need any help as well... will be happy to contribute! (sic)" a user mentioned. "An overlay on pothole and post it to socials - Something like GPS Camera - stamp app," a user said.

"Your 7 star pothole can't beat the sinkhole on the ORR service road near my place. The venerated monument has been duly marked by a tree branch in typical 'luru style. I am going to hype it so much, the Ejipura Stonehenge is going to cry for attention," a netizen commented.

"Wow...!! Can we also add 'Pothole of the month' feature and link the star rating with 'tire damage ability' of the pothole (sic)," a user wrote. "Launch pothole selfie dhamaka, upload daily the same spot, longest unfilled pothole gets a gift hamper," yet another netizen said.

"Not only in Bengaluru, however we should collectively name all the potholes in the country as one. You know 'unity in diversity'. This will help in linking all the potholes to Aadhaar Cards of the residents living in that area or we can make Aadhaar Cards for potholes too," yet another user wrote.

"I suggest you must consider expanding this to other cities as well. There are a lot of hidden 7-star gems," a user said.

"Please add an option for multiple cities if possible. Want something like this for streetlights in Gurgaon:/," a user said. "Can you include our great city of Mumbai too (sic)," a user noted.