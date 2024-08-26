'Will pay more taxes for Army trucks to patrol...': Netizens react after Bangalore Army officer 'disciplines' traffic violator with a stick, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Bengaluru-based army officer disciplining a traffic violator with a stick. The incident has sparked a heated debate online, with some praising the officer's actions and others criticizing them as excessive.

A car's dashcam captured an incident shared by X user Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy), which many people have described as "satisfying."

Satisfying videos road rage version pic.twitter.com/LSETqhvU0K — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) August 25, 2024

In the clip, a car is forced to stop suddenly because a scooter is coming from the wrong direction in a one-way lane. The scooter rider demands that the car move aside to let him pass. Just then, an armed forces truck stops nearby, and an officer gets out to intervene. The officer scolds the scooter rider for breaking traffic rules and smacks him on the head. When the rider doesn't immediately move, the officer retrieves a stick or baton from the truck to enforce the rules. The commotion catches the attention of nearby traffic police, and the scooter rider is soon seen trying to get into the correct lane.

Reacting to the video, X user Ankur Bagchi (@JustAnkurBagchi) commented, "I would gladly pay more taxes to have army trucks patrol Bangalore roads every day." Another user, RB (@DeLoneWulf), added, "Those coming from the wrong side should be slapped and spanked before being fined and having their vehicle impounded."

YouTuber and vigilante ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) expressed gratitude to those using dashcams to capture such traffic violations. They commented, "People should feel ashamed of doing this. Hopefully, more videos like this will inspire others to stand up against reckless driving."

Road rage incidents and traffic violations continue to be a pressing issue in Bengaluru, a city known for its heavy traffic congestion and diverse population. Despite efforts from the local authorities to curb these problems, recent incidents have highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by commuters and pedestrians alike.

A recent viral video captured a shocking incident of road rage on Bengaluru's busy roads. A motorist was seen engaging in aggressive behavior, including honking excessively and cutting off other vehicles. The incident sparked outrage and discussions on social media about the need for stricter traffic rules and enforcement.