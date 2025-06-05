Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM suspends police brass, FIR against RCB & others, CID takes over probe

The Karnataka government on June 5 suspended several senior police officers, including Bengaluru’s police commissioner, in a swift response to the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the media, announced the formation of a one-man commission to investigate the incident and what led to the crowd surge.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect,” said CM Siddaramaiah in a press conference.

The Bengaluru police also registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and other entities, invoking serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Following a complaint by a police inspector, the case includes charges under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 121 (hurting a public servant), and 190 (unlawful assembly). Event organiser DNA Entertainment Private Limited has also been named in the FIR, registered at Cubbon Park police station.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is leading the magisterial inquiry, confirmed that notices would be issued to KSCA, RCB, and Commissioner B Dayananda to participate in the proceedings. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the incident, directed the state to submit a status report by June 10.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state will soon roll out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for large public gatherings to avoid similar incidents in future.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow, saying, “We are deeply hurt. The victims are our own family. The image of Karnataka, the image of Bengaluru... Yes, we take it (responsibility). We are not blaming others, though it has happened very unexpectedly.”

Advertisement

He also accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of politicising the tragedy, stating that the state government is fully accountable.

The government further informed the high court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID will handle the probe to ensure an impartial and comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)