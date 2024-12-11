Bengaluru techie suicide case: Father reveals shocking details, 'had to go to Jaunpur 40 times for...'

The father of 34-year-old software engineer Atul Subhash, who died by suicide on Monday, revealed shocking details about his son's death. He said Atul was overwhelmed by ongoing legal battles related to allegations made by his estranged wife and her family.

Pawan Kumar Subhash stated that Atul faced significant frustration due to what he described as a flawed mediation process, which he claimed did not adhere to legal standards.

Pawan Kumar recounted that Atul had to travel from Bengaluru to Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, approximately 40 times to attend court hearings stemming from cases filed against him. "In March, Atul expressed his concerns about the mediation court's operations, stating they do not function according to the law or even the Supreme Court's rules," he said, visibly shaken. "He was under immense pressure but never showed it to us."

The family was devastated to learn of Atul's death, which was preceded by a distressing email he sent to his younger brother around 1 am. "We cannot express the level of tension that our son must have been experiencing," Pawan Kumar added. He firmly believes his son's claims of harassment are "100 percent true."

A video and a suicide note

Atul Subhash was found hanging at his residence, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video outlining allegations of harassment and extortion directed at his wife, her family, and a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh.

His younger brother, Bikas Modi, spoke to India Today TV, revealing that Atul was entangled in nine to ten legal cases and felt he was "fighting against the system." Modi highlighted the burdensome nature of commuting for court cases, particularly for those working in Bengaluru, and expressed his frustration with what he perceives as laws biased against men.

"He should get justice at any cost. The laws are made for women, and many women exploit them, especially in divorce cases," Modi stated. He criticised the demands made by Atul's estranged wife, including a maintenance request of Rs 40,000 for their four-year-old child, deeming it unreasonable.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.