Bengaluru to Mangaluru in 7 hours? Vande Bharat Express launch expected on November 13

READ THIS: Which state has the most Vande Bharat trains? From 17 services to just one

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express: Travel time

The proposed Vande Bharat Express underwent trial runs between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction in September. During a trial on September 10, the 16-coach train departed Yesvantpur at 6:50 am and reached Mangaluru Junction at 1:55 pm, completing the journey in approximately seven hours and five minutes. The return journey reportedly took around six hours and 49 minutes.

Advertisement

The new service is expected to offer a significant reduction in travel time compared with several existing trains. The KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express takes approximately nine hours to reach Mangaluru, while the Yesvantpur-Karwar Express takes around nine hours and 35 minutes. The Vande Bharat service could therefore provide a more convenient option for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka.

DON'T MISS: 6 hours faster, 96% costlier! Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper comes with a big catch

Route and expected stoppages

The proposed route connects Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Mangaluru Junction. Stoppages identified during the trial arrangements included Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road and Kabaka Puttur.

However, the final route, commercial operating timetable and confirmed stoppages will depend on the official announcement by Indian Railways. Passengers are advised to check the railway authorities’ updates before planning their journeys.

Advertisement

Electrification work completed

Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route was completed in December 2025, following work that began in December 2023. An electric locomotive trial was conducted on December 28, 2025. The project included the installation of overhead electrical equipment and the construction of switching stations to facilitate electric train operations.

The completion of electrification has paved the way for the introduction of electric-powered Vande Bharat services on the route. However, the challenging terrain of the Western Ghats, particularly the Sakleshpur section, presents operational considerations for train services.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Each hour saved costs about ₹239 in 3AC

Modern amenities and safety features

The Vande Bharat Express series is equipped with modern passenger amenities, including comfortable seating, automatic doors, CCTV surveillance and improved fire detection systems. The trains also feature the indigenous KAVACH train protection system, where deployed.

Designed for faster intercity travel, Vande Bharat trains can reach speeds of up to 160 kmph in regular service on suitable routes. Actual speeds on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route will depend on track conditions, gradients, curves and operational restrictions.