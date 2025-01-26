'Bengaluru's soul is murdered': Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts to Ahmedabad comparison, blames crooked ministers

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and investor, on Sunday slammed successive Bengaluru leaders for what he calls the city’s steady decline. “Bengaluru was and is a great city — whose soul, character, and culture have been murdered by successive crooked ministers ‘in charge’ of Bengaluru, almost all of whom were also builders and contractors. A big tragedy,” he tweeted.

Chandrasekhar’s remarks came after Siddharth Dialani, CEO of BharatAgri, compared Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, claiming the latter is “at least 10 years ahead” in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, and infrastructure.

Bengaluru was & is a great city - whose soul, character and culture hv been murdered by successive crooked ministers "in charge" of Bengaluru , almost all of whom were also Builders & contractors #Tragedy https://t.co/UYyZEAD4IA — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) January 26, 2025

Dialani detailed Ahmedabad’s edge, noting that every traffic signal in the city is equipped with working timers and bright lights, which help reduce driver anxiety and promote orderly behavior. In comparison, Bengaluru’s signals are often dusty and barely functional, adding to the city’s traffic woes.

Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore in terms of road quality, footpaths, traffic management, traffic signals, etc.



Bangalore is in shambles. :( — Siddharth Dialani (@siddharth_iitm) January 25, 2025

The condition of roads added another layer to the contrast. Dialani observed that Ahmedabad’s roads are wide, pothole-free, and feature prominent lane markings. “Looking at Bangalore, I used to think Indian road quality was deteriorating. After seeing Ahmedabad, I realized it’s not India—it’s just Bangalore!” he said.

Lighting was another area where Ahmedabad stood out. Dialani described the city as vibrant and well-lit at night, creating a cheerful atmosphere for its residents. In stark contrast, Bengaluru’s poorly lit streets were called out for contributing to a somber and chaotic environment. “Is that why people in Bangalore seem sad and angry?” Dialani asked.

The comparison gained traction online, with social media users praising Ahmedabad’s infrastructure, especially after the recent Coldplay concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium. User Prashant Abbi remarked, “Ahmedabad’s got it all—venues, people, infra, management. Pretty sure Delhi and Bangalore are far behind right now.”

Dialani’s observations have sparked widespread debate about Bengaluru’s governance. While the city remains a tech hub, the conversation highlights growing discontent over its inability to match the infrastructure standards set by other cities like Ahmedabad.

Mohandas Pai, former CFO at Infosys, blasted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the city's downfall. In a tweet, he said: "A big big shame on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike," Pai said reacting to the CEO's remark. "Our DCM @DKShivakumar should travel through the roads and address this issue seriously. Issuing orders which are not carried out shows lack of focus. Anybody punished for failure? Has our lives improved? NO.”