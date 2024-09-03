Bhediyas of Bahraich: Wolf attacks surge in district; UP govt launches 'Operation Bhediya,' orders 'shoot at sight'

The Bahraich district has been gripped by fear following a sudden increase in wolf attacks on local residents, particularly targeting small children in their homes. Since March, a pack of wolves has been responsible for the tragic deaths of nine individuals, including eight children, and has left 20 others injured.

The most recent incident was on Monday when a five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack in the Mahasi Tehsil area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the girl has been taken to a nearby community health center for treatment. Bahraich district is currently in a state of fear, as a series of wolf attacks has resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to nearly 30 others.

In response to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the forest minister to enhance efforts by deploying more forest guards and specialised trapping teams in the affected villages.

To combat the growing threat, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated "Operation Bhediya," aimed at capturing the pack responsible for the attacks in Mehsi tehsil. The operation involves the use of cameras and drones, with 150 personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) patrolling the region.

Additionally, over 30 teams from the revenue department and 25 teams from the forest department are actively working on the ground.

What are the villagers up to?

Villagers have resorted to traditional methods to ward off wolves, including the use of elephant dung and urine, along with firecrackers and bright lights. Many residents, plagued by sleepless nights, have taken up arms with sticks to protect themselves and their families.

Recent environmental changes, particularly the swelling Ghaghara River, have disrupted the wolves' natural habitat, pushing them closer to human settlements in search of food.

Historically, Uttar Pradesh has faced serious wolf attacks, the deadliest occurring in 1997 in Jaunpur, resulting in the deaths of 42 children. Although Bahraich has been a long-standing habitat for wolves, it has not seen such attacks in the past two decades.

Typically, Indian wolves are not known to attack humans; however, habitat encroachment has altered this behaviour. Studies indicate that crossbreeding with local dogs has made them increasingly comfortable around human populations.

As the death toll rises, CM Adityanath has now issued a shoot-on-sight directive for wolves that pose a danger to civilians, a measure of last resort following failed attempts to capture the remaining wolves.

According to the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the Chief Wildlife Warden has the authority to permit the hunting of dangerous animals under specific circumstances, ensuring public safety.