Business Today
News
India
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol seat, opts out of Lok Sabha elections

Singh was part of the 195 candidates named in BJP's first list for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. The current MP representing the constituency is TMC's Shatrughan Sinha.

Actor Pawan Singh, BJP's pick from Asansol (West Bengal) for Lok Sabha elections 2024, has opted out. 

In a statement posted on X, Singh expressed his "heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party" for declaring him as the candidate from Asansol. 

However, he cited unspecified reasons for his inability to contest the election...

Singh was part of the 195 candidates named in BJP's first list for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. 

The current MP representing the constituency is TMC's Shatrughan Sinha. TMC MP Saket Gokhale targeted the BJP over Singh's nomination, stating that "Singh makes videos that are extremely VULGAR & misogynist & targets the women of Bengal (sic)".

"Truth is Modi & BJP have rewarded Pawan Singh with a Lok Sabha ticket mainly for his vulgar & misogynist videos targeting the women of Bengal," Gokhale's tweet read.
 

Published on: Mar 03, 2024, 1:47 PM IST
