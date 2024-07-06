Bhole Baba's first on-camera statement after Hathras Stampede incident, 'anyone who created chaos...'

Days after the Hathras deadly stampede claimed lives of over 120 individuals, Surajpal aka Narayan Sakar Hari aka ‘Bhole Baba’, has expressed his saddness and condolences towards the affected individuals and familes.

In an interview with ANI, he said, "I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..."

Meanwhile, Hathras mishap main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar, who is the primary aide of self-style godman Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba was arrested from Delhi on Friday.

Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal said Madhukar was arrest from Delhi and will be brought to Hathras to be presented in the court. Earlier this week, 121 devotees, mostly women, lost their lives in a tragic stampede at a 'satsang' event held in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Madhukar, who was the 'mukhya sevadar' of the ‘satsang’, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident.

An estimated 250,000 devotees gathered at the 'satsang' event, leading to a tragic stampede. The chaos ensued when attendees tried to collect dust from the ground where Bhole Baba's car had passed, resulting in men, women, and children pushing and falling over each other, leading to multiple fatalities. Authorities reported that the gathering far surpassed the authorised limit of 80,000 people.