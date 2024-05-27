Bibhav was called at CM's residence after Swati Maliwal's arrival, need to probe CDR of Kejriwal: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday demanded a probe into the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all relevant individuals, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence.

The NCW said that it had come to the notice that during Maliwal's visit to the residence of the Chief Minister, Bibhav Kumar was called after the arrival of Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence. "In light of this, it is imperative to investigate the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all relevant individuals, including the Chief Minister of Delhi, to ascertain on whose direction Mr. Bibhav Kumar was summoned," the commission said in a statement.

"Additionally, the Commission mandates strict action against individuals issuing rape and death threats to Ms. Maliwal. The accused person(s) should be charged under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. A comprehensive report detailing the actions taken must be submitted to the Commission within three days," the commission said.

Earlier today, a magisterial court reserved its order on the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.