Big blow to Congress: Former Jharkhand unit working president joins BJP

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Manash Sinha, former working president of the Jharkhand Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Sinha was welcomed into the BJP at a formal event held at the party headquarters by Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also BJP's co-in-charge for the state election.

“I have served the Congress party and held various posts for 27 years. But there is no respect left for dedicated workers in the party. So, I decided to join the BJP,” Sinha said after joining the saffron camp. He confirmed that he had resigned from all positions held within the Congress.

Sarma, while speaking at the event, took a dig at the Congress leadership, alleging that loyal party workers no longer have value in the party. "His experience will help strengthen BJP at the state level and assist us in winning elections," Sarma said, referring to Sinha.

The Assam Chief Minister also criticised the Congress' candidate selection process. “There are three ways to get a ticket in the Congress. First, offer funds to the party. Second, belong to a reputed family of an MLA, MP, or minister. And third, abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the saffron party today released its second list for the Jharkhand assembly polls. The party has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hembrom had contested from Barhait in the 2019 assembly elections on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position.

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA of the Barhait (ST) constituency in the Sahibganj district. He had won the seat, considered a JMM bastion, by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP in 2019. Soren won both Dumka and Barahit in the December 2019 assembly elections and chose to retain the latter.

The BJP has also named Vikash Mahto from Tundi.

The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats, leaving the rest for its allies.

Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. Results will be announced on November 23.