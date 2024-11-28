BIG decision on Maharashtra CM today: Fadnavis or Shinde -- who will occupy top post? Suspense to end soon

After Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde's press conference on Wednesday, all decks have been cleared for BJP's star performer in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to become the Chief Minister. The formula of two deputy chief ministers to represent the Mahayuti allies will be followed in the new government.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that discussions over government formation will take place in Delhi on Thursday and a final decision will be taken. Pawar said that he, Fadnavis and Shinde will reach Delhi and further discussions will be held for the post of CM and two Deputy CMs.

Related Articles

While BJP is tipped to get the CM post given its mandate, the post of two deputy CMs is likely to go to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis has the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the NCP for the top post.

In his press conference, Shinde said that he has left the decision to decide the next Maharashtra CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. He added that he dialed PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, telling them that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state.

The Shiv Sena chief also recounted his work as the Chief Minister for 2.5 years and materialised all the schemes that paved the way for the Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra.

Recounting his tenure, he said: "I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man. I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households."

Commenting on Shinde's presser, Devendra Fadnavis said that all decisions on government formation will be made collectively and Eknath Shinde has cleared all doubts of "ifs and buts".

He added that the decision on selecting the Maharashtra cabinet will be taken by the next CM once his name is finalised. He stressed the three Mahayuti allies -- BJP. Shiv Sena, and NCP -- remain united in forming the government.

In the November 20 elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti won a thumping majority at 230 of the total 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the state with 132 seats. BJP's allies -- Shiv Sena and NCP -- won 57 and 41 seats respectively.