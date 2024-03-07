scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Big news for central govt employees: Union Cabinet likely to approve 4% DA today

Feedback

Big news for central govt employees: Union Cabinet likely to approve 4% DA today

This comes just months before the crucial general elections to be held in April-May.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
DA hike for central government employees likely today DA hike for central government employees likely today

Ahead of crucial general elections, the Union Cabinet is likely to approve 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees today, sources told Business Today TV. In October last year, the Cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The release of the additional installment of dearness allowance and dearness relief was applicable from July 01, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet. This increase was in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

With today's 4 per cent hike, the DA will reach 50 per cent. As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, if the DA reaches 50 per cent, there will also be a hike in the house rent allowance, children's education allowance, transport allowance, etc. With these hikes, the central government staff's take-home pay package is likely to increase significantly.

 

Published on: Mar 07, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement