The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced a set of changes to ticketing, cancellation and boarding rules aimed at improving passenger convenience and curbing misuse of the system.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the reforms target long-standing concerns around ticket black marketing and access for genuine travellers, while also introducing operational flexibility for passengers.

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Ticket cancellation and refund rules revised

The Railways has extended cancellation windows to align with earlier preparation of reservation charts. The earlier timelines of 48, 12, and 4 hours before departure have been revised to 72, 24, and 8 hours.

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Reservation charts, which were earlier prepared about 4 hours before departure, is now prepared 9–18 hours in advance. Early charting reduces uncertainty for waitlisted passengers, allows more time to make alternative arrangements and improves the utilisation of vacant berths, the minister said.

Vaishnaw said ticket black marketing and misuse of the Tatkal system had been a major concern.

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The Railways has introduced technology to detect bots and fraudulent software, along with Aadhaar-based OTP verification to restrict misuse during the Tatkal booking window. He also informed that a data analysis exercise led to the identification and removal of nearly 3 crore fake accounts from the IRCTC system, which the ministry said has improved ticket availability.

Easier refunds, upgrades and counter cancellations

The railways has also removed the requirement of filing a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for e-tickets.

Refunds will now be processed automatically upon cancellation.

Passengers will also be able to cancel counter tickets from any railway station across the country, replacing the earlier rule that required cancellation at the originating station.

In another change, passengers can now upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before departure. Earlier, such changes were allowed only before chart preparation.

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Boarding flexibility extended

Passengers will now be able to change their boarding station digitally up to 30 minutes before the train departs from its origin station. Earlier, this option was available only before chart preparation.

The minister said the change allows passengers who miss boarding at their original station to select a later station and travel without losing their confirmed seat.

The Railways said the measures are designed to reduce last-minute speculative bookings, improve transparency and ensure tickets are available to genuine passengers.