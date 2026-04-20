Big setback before big day: PM Modi's Rajasthan refinery visit postponed after fire

The inauguration of a major refinery project in Rajasthan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been postponed following a fire at the site, the Ministry of Petroleum said on Monday.

"Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed," the ministry said.

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Due to an unfortunate fire incident today in the vicinity of the Crude Distillation Unit at the HRRL refinery, the scheduled dedication of the refinery by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 21.04.2026 has been postponed.



The fire has been brought under control. There are no reports… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 20, 2026

The ministry said the fire has been brought under control and there were no reports of casualties. "An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause(s) of the incident and to undertake necessary remedial measures. A revised date for the dedication will be announced in due course," it added.

The fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in the Balotra district a day before the planned inauguration. According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the facility.

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Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and emergency teams worked to contain the flames. The incident caused disruption within the refinery premises, where preparations were underway for the high-profile event scheduled for Tuesday.

The refinery is India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex and has been built at an investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore, according to the government.