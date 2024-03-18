Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, YouTuber Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom for rave parties: Sources

Noida Police apprehended Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a popular YouTuber, on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party. According to a report by India Today, Elvish confessed to arranging snakes and their venom for rave parties he organised.

He also admitted to knowing other suspects arrested last year for supplying snake venom. These five individuals, now out on bail, are residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur.

The other accused are Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur.

Elvish, a YouTuber and singer from Gurugram, gained fame after winning the 2023 Big Boss OTT 2 reality show. He and five others were accused of selling snake venom at rave parties in the National Capital Region.

Elvish has been sent to 14-day judicial custody and was questioned at Sector 20 police station on Sunday. He is also accused of using snakes in his video shoots. Noida Police stated that they have found substantial evidence against Elvish's involvement in the snake venom supply.

The forensic reports earlier confirmed the presence of snake venoms in samples collected from the party. The report confirmed the presence of Cobra and Krait venom in the samples.

Elvish and the five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom to a party in Noida’s Sector 51 on November 3 last year.

Other charges against Elvish and five others include 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), as per the Noida Police.

Charges under section 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case. This action was taken after Gaurav Gupta, an animal welfare activist associated with People For Animals, reported the incident to the Sector 49 police station.