Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday made a big announcement ahead of high-octane Bihar assembly elections. Kishor said in an interview with PTI that he would not contest the assembly polls, claiming that the party decided for its greater good.

Bihar assembly polls will be held in 2 phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Going ahead, he made a huge prophecy about the fortunes of his Jan Suraaj Party's fate in the upcoming assembly polls. Kishor said that a "tally of less than 150 seats" would be considered a defeat. He also ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly, calling a fractured mandate an impossibility.

"If Jan Suraaj Party wins the Bihar polls, it will have a nationwide impact. The compass of national politics will point in a different direction," he said. He further said that his party announced another candidate from Raghopur to contest against former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

He added that if his party won, they would transform Bihar and make it one of the 10 most advanced states in India. "If we do not do well enough, it would mean the people have not shown enough confidence in us, and we must continue to carry on with our politics of the street and society (samaj aur sadak ki rajneeti).

Furthermore, he also made a grim prediction for the ruling NDA and the incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Kishor forecast a defeat for the ruling alliance due to their inability to finalise seats and candidates. He added that the JD(U) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the elections, adding that Kumar would not return as the Chief Minister.

"The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as chief minister." He added that one does not need to be a psephologist to figure out JD(U)'s fate in the polls.

Recounting the developments of 2020, he wrote: "In the last assembly polls, Chirag Paswan staged a revolt just a few days ahead of the announcement of elections and fielded candidates, many of whom were inconsequential, against nominees of Kumar's party, causing its tally to crash to 43."