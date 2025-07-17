Bihar Assembly Polls: Nitish Kumar announces free power of up to 125 units for all households in state

In a significant pre-poll announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday declared that all domestic households across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of charge every month, effective from 1st August,2025. This move is said to benefit approximately 1.67 crore households.

The Janata Dal (United) leader made the announcement via social media, emphasising that the waiver would reflect in the bills for July itself. “This means that no charges will be levied for 125 units in the bills for July itself,” Kumar said, while claiming that his government has consistently delivered affordable electricity to consumers.

Advertisement

हमलोग शुरू से ही सस्ती दरों पर सभी को बिजली उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। अब हमने तय कर दिया है कि 1 अगस्त, 2025 से यानी जुलाई माह के बिल से ही राज्य के सभी घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को 125 यूनिट तक बिजली का कोई पैसा नहीं देना पड़ेगा। इससे राज्य के कुल 1 करोड़ 67 लाख परिवारों को लाभ होगा। हमने यह… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 17, 2025

The Bihar CM also used the opportunity to highlight his long-standing advocacy for a "one nation, one tariff" model, reiterating concerns over the higher rates at which Bihar sources power from the central grid.

Counter to the opposition

This fresh move comes just months ahead of the Bihar assembly elections and is seen as a counter to the opposition’s promise. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier pledged "200 units of free electricity" if voted to power. His party currently leads the opposition INDIA bloc in the state.

Advertisement

In addition, the Chief Minister renewed his focus on renewable energy, announcing ambitious plans to generate 10,000 MW of solar power in Bihar over the next three years.

He cited the ongoing ‘Kutir Jyoti Yojana’, a fully state-funded scheme aimed at installing solar panels in public spaces and on the rooftops of low-income households with their consent.