Bihar By-elections: Counting of votes in Rupauli underway, JD(U) candidate takes lead

The counting of votes for the Rupauli by-poll began on July 13, 2024, as the fate of 11 candidates contesting for the position of the next Rupauli MLA hangs in the balance. The resignation of Bima Bharti necessitated the by-election for this Assembly constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India, JD(U) candidate Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was ahead by 2,433 votes over his nearest challenger, an independent candidate, in the by-election to the Rupauli Assembly seat in Bihar's Purnea district.



Rupauli, an Assembly constituency in Bihar, is located in the Purnia district within the Koshi region. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Bima Bharti of JDU emerged victorious, defeating Shankar Singh of LJP by a margin of 19,330 votes. The total voter turnout for the constituency in 2024 stands at 52.75%, marking a decrease from the 60.69% recorded in the previous election.

The recent poll saw key dates including the gazette notification issued on June 14, 2024, the last date for scrutiny of nominations on June 24, 2024, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations on June 26, 2024. The electorate in Rupauli, as of the 2020 Assembly elections, comprised 307,030 voters, with a notable gender distribution among the electorate.

With the votes being tallied on July 13, 2024, anticipation looms over which candidate will emerge victorious in the Rupauli bypoll, shaping the political landscape in the region.

