The conclusion of the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 on 11 November marked the end of a high-stakes electoral process across 122 constituencies in 20 districts. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set out protocols for tabulation and announcement of results, and multiple platforms will provide live coverage. This FAQ addresses key questions for those tracking the developments closely.

What time will the counting of votes begin for the Bihar 2025 elections?

The counting of votes for all 243 Bihar assembly constituencies is scheduled to begin on 14 November 2025. The process will start in the morning under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. Initial trends are expected by midday, with final results likely by evening.

Where can voters check the live Bihar election results 2025?

Voters can follow live updates of the Bihar election results on the Election Commission of India's official platforms and major news outlets. BusinessToday.in and IndiaToday.in will provide real-time result updates, detailed graphics, and expert panel discussions. Live coverage will also be available on India Today and Aaj Tak LIVE TV, as well as their YouTube channel, with minute-by-minute reporting and constituency-wise projections as results are announced.

What are the exit polls saying?

As many as 13 exit polls predict that the NDA may secure a landslide victory, while the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj is expected to perform poorly.

Polling agency NDA MGB Jan Suraaj Others Axis-My India 121-141 98-118 0-2 1-7 Today's Chanakya 160 (+/-12) 77 (+/12) NA 6 (+/-3) People's Insight 133-148 87-102 0-2 3-6 Peoples Pulse 133-159 75-101 0-5 2-8 MATRIZE-IANS 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 NDTV Poll of Polls 148 88 2 5 ABP News 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 Times Now-JVC 135-150 88-103 NA 3-7 Dainik Bhaskar 145-160 73-91 0 5-10 Chanakya Strategies 130-138 100-108 NA 3-5 P-Marq 147-167 80-98 1-4 0-3 Polstrat 133-148 87-102 NA 3-5 DV Research 137-152 83-98 0-4 NA

How many constituencies are there in Bihar for the 2025 elections?

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 comprises a total of 243 assembly constituencies. In the second phase, voters in 122 constituencies across 20 districts cast their ballots. The two-phase structure was designed for orderly polling and efficient management. As counting commences, results from all constituencies will be released according to the official schedule, shaping the next legislative assembly.

Which major parties are contesting the Bihar 2025 elections?

The parties in fray are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV), Jitam Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), which constitute the ruling NDA.

The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, comprises Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also in the fray.