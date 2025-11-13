Bihar elections 2025: Model code of conduct extended in Patna till Nov 16, no victory marches allowed 

Patna is preparing for the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections on November 14. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district until November 16 to maintain law and order, the District Administration said.

The MCC, which took effect on October 6 following the ECI’s election schedule announcement, will remain in force until the election process concludes. To ensure peace during the counting period, the District Magistrate of Patna has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning victory processions until the MCC ends.

Counting for all 14 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Patna will be held at AN College on November 14. A district order stated, “A prohibitory order has been issued by the District Magistrate, Patna, under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, from the date of vote counting until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct. Violations of the MCC will not be tolerated.”

Political parties and individuals are barred from holding meetings, processions, or demonstrations during this period. The notice also specified that the use of sound amplification devices has been banned.

The administration further stated, “No political party, person, or organisation shall undertake any activity contrary to the directions and guidelines issued by the Election Commission or the District Magistrate under the MCC. Providing shelter for political gatherings in government premises, rest houses, or hostels, and organising processions for political purposes, will not be permitted.”

It added, “No compromise will be made regarding law and order. All Sub-Divisional Officers and Sub-Divisional Police Officers have been instructed to oversee law and order. The District Control Room (0612-2219810/2219234) will remain operational 24x7.”

The second and final phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly concluded on November 11, with counting for all 243 seats scheduled on November 14.

