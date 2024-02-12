Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote with 129 votes, 5 RJD MLAs vote for NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday won the floor test with 129 votes. The Opposition parties led by the RJD walked out before the voting. At least five RJD MLAs defected and voted for Nitish Kumar.

On January 28, Nitish Kumar, who was the key architect of the INDIA alliance, broke his alliance with the RJD and returned to the NDA. Currently, the BJP has 77 MLAs, while the JDU has 44 in the 243-member House. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, which has 4 MLAs, is also part of the NDA.

Today, speaking in the assembly, the chief minister said that since 2005, when he got into power, there had been significant development in Bihar. "Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do? There used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. But when I came to power, these conflicts stopped," Nitish Kumar said.

The Bihar Chief Minister also hit out at his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav in the Assembly and reminded him about the time when his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Dev ruled the state. "Before this, his father and mother got the chance to work, what happened in Bihar then? Would anybody dare to go out at night at that time? Was there any road?" he said in his emotive speech.

Kumar also alleged that the RJD leaders were making money. "Kama rahe the ye log (they were making money)."



