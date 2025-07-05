Bilawal Bhutto says Masood Azhar hiding in Afghanistan, not Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto, has pointed to Afghanistan as the possible location of Masood Azhar, one of India's most wanted terrorists. In a recent interview to Al Jazeera, Bhutto stated, "As far as Masood Azhar is concerned, we have been unable to arrest him or identify him given his past within the Afghan Jihad context. It is our belief that he is in Afghanistan." This statement challenges India’s assertion that Pakistan has been harbouring Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, accused of orchestrating several deadly attacks on Indian soil.

The issue of Masood Azhar continues to strain relations between India and Pakistan. India has consistently urged Pakistan to take action against terrorists within its borders, particularly those linked to attacks like the 2019 Pulwama bombing. This bombing resulted in significant casualties and heightened hostilities between the two nations. Bhutto's claim that Azhar is not in Pakistan but possibly in Afghanistan adds a new dimension to the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has raised concerns regarding the International Monetary Fund's recent $1 billion assistance to Pakistan. Singh argued, "Certainly, a large part of IMF’s one billion dollars assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure. Will this not be considered indirect funding by IMF, an international organisation? Any financial assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror funding." Singh's comments reflect India's apprehension that the aid might bolster terrorist activities in the region.

Singh specifically highlighted the issue of financial support potentially being channelled towards terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, of which Masood Azhar is a leader. He alleged, "Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist." This accusation underscores India's persistent concerns about Pakistan’s allocation of resources.

The Pakistani government has defended its actions by referencing its efforts to comply with international standards. Bhutto noted that Pakistan had taken steps such as shutting down over 90 institutions linked to extremist groups and securing convictions in terror-financing cases. In response to allegations about other key figures, Bhutto asserted, "That's factually not correct… He is in the custody of the Pakistani state," referring to Hafiz Saeed, another individual wanted by India.

Pakistan's actions come amid heightened scrutiny following the release of the Global Terrorism Index 2025, which ranked Pakistan as the second-most terrorism-affected country. This report cited a 45% increase in terror-related deaths, attributed to the resurgence of militant groups near the Afghan border.

The international community, particularly the United States, has continued to express concern about the operations of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. Bhutto, addressing these concerns in a recent interview, remarked, "I could contest that with you. But suffice to say it's beyond that now," indicating Pakistan's stance on the issue. These ongoing dialogues reflect the broader geopolitical tensions involving terrorism and regional stability.

India remains steadfast in its demand for concrete action against terrorists operating from Pakistan. The issue of Masood Azhar, along with the broader concerns about terrorism financing, continues to be a focal point in India-Pakistan relations. As diplomatic efforts persist, the outcomes could significantly impact regional security and bilateral ties.