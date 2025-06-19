Pakistan issues fresh NOTAM: Rahim Yar Khan airbase closed till July 4 post Operation Sindoor

Pakistan has extended the closure of the Rahim Yar Khan airbase until July 4, following India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor. The airbase in Punjab province, which is pivotal in Pakistan's air defence network, suffered significant damage during the strikes conducted in early May 2025. The strategic location of the base, being 200 km south of Bahawalpur, underscores its importance in regional military dynamics.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was updated by Pakistan to reflect the extended closure, initially set to end on May 18. Open-source intelligence expert Damien Saymon shared on social media, "Pakistan once again issues a NOTAM for Rahim Yar Khan, the runway struck by India in May 2025 now remains offline estimated till 04 July 2025." This reflects the ongoing operational paralysis and highlights the challenges faced by the Pakistani authorities in restoring the base's functionality.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government described the operation as a "carefully calculated move to neutralise Pakistan’s military infrastructure while minimising collateral damage." The precision and scale of the operation demonstrate India's strategic military capabilities and its commitment to safeguarding national security.

Videos released by the Indian Armed Forces showed extensive damage, including a massive crater at the Rahim Yar Khan airbase. The base's strategic significance made it a high-value target in India’s retaliatory strikes, significantly impacting Pakistan's operational capabilities in the region. The visual evidence of the crater serves as a stark reminder of the intensity of the strikes and the resultant incapacitation of the airbase.

As reported, the continuous damage assessments have necessitated the extended closure of the airbase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pakistan couldn't destroy the airbase here. Not far from here is Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan air base which is in ICU because of India's air strikes."

He further commented on the resilience shown by Indian forces, stating, "They thought that India would sit quietly. They didn't expect us to strike back. The ones who were proud of their arms are now shattered under debris."