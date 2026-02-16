Bill Gates meets CM Naidu to boost health, AI and governance ties with Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Andhra Pradesh on February 16 and held wide-ranging discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and senior ministers to strengthen cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance.

Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation, was received at Gannavaram Airport by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh along with senior cabinet colleagues. He later proceeded to the State Secretariat for high-level meetings focused on scaling up ongoing health initiatives and exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public service delivery.

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During the discussions, CM Naidu urged the former Microsoft chairman to expand the Foundation’s existing health programmes across the state. The Foundation is currently working in Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related interventions and the government is keen on extending these initiatives to benefit a larger population. The talks are also expected to examine how AI, data analytics and digital platforms can improve service delivery, particularly in healthcare and agriculture.

Technology must serve humanity. Our Real Time Governance System (RTGS) is transforming lives across Andhra Pradesh - delivering speed in governance & ease of doing business in real time. Grateful for my 1990s meeting with Mr. Bill Gates, which inspired this tech-driven citizen… pic.twitter.com/ZCDERUjSZw — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 16, 2026

Naidu explained the Sanjeevani and Data Lake projects, WhatsApp Governance, and also apprised him of the progress made in the construction of the capital city Amaravati. Gates appreciated the streamlining of citizen services through Data Lake and WhatsApp Governance, and called the efforts going into the development of the capital city as ‘great work’.

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Welcoming him, Lokesh said in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, “Welcome to Amaravati, Mr Bill Gates. It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today.” He added that Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Foundation to develop scalable and impactful public welfare solutions.

Gates is scheduled to visit the Real Time Governance System (RTGS), a flagship initiative that leverages real-time data to enhance transparency, grievance redressal and administrative efficiency. Officials will demonstrate how technology is integrated into governance processes to enable faster decision-making and citizen-centric services.

Naidu will present his long-term “Swarna Andhra 2047” vision, outlining reforms introduced across sectors such as med-tech, diagnostic services and digital health infrastructure. He is also expected to showcase “Sanjeevani,” a health records digitisation programme aimed at creating comprehensive digital medical histories for citizens.

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Following his engagements at the Secretariat, Gates and his team will visit an agricultural farm in Undavalli village near Amaravati to witness the use of drones and AI-driven technologies in farming practices.