BJP expels KS Eshwarappa for 6 years for contesting from Karnataka's Shivamogga seat as Independent

BJP has expelled KS Eshwarappa for six years following his decision to contest Karnataka's Shivamogga seat as an Independent.

Eshwarappa had earlier announced that he would run as an Independent candidate in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka after his son Kanthesh was denied a BJP ticket from the Haveri seat.

"KS Eshwarappa has been suspended for six years as he decided to go against the BJP's protocols and contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent. This has caused embarrassment to the party," a letter from the party read.

Eshwarappa's expulsion from the BJP follows his public defiance against the party. He expressed discontent after his son was denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri, accusing Karnataka BJP leaders of favoritism.

"What disciplinary action he (Vijayendra) will take, when I'm contesting as an independent? Contesting as an independent means, I have come out of the party. As the BJP state President he doesn't even know what contesting as an independent means," Eshwarappa had said.

"Take whatever disciplinary action you want. I don't fear such threats. My intention is similar to that of PM Narendra Modi. Modi says he is fighting against family politics of Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the centre, while my (Eshwarappa) efforts are towards bringing out the party from the clutches of father and sons (Yediyurappa and sons)," he added.

In the upcoming polls, Eshwarappa will compete against former CM B S Yediyurappa’s son and current Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra. Earlier this month, Eshwarappa stirred controversy by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo for campaign purposes ahead of the general elections. He defended his action by stating that Modi is their leader and filed a caveat in a local court to prevent any restriction on using Modi's photo during electioneering.

Last year, Eshwarappa acquiesced to the party's decision to not field him in the Assembly polls, expecting a Lok Sabha ticket for his son Kantesh. However, the party opted to nominate former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for Haveri instead, leaving Eshwarappa disappointed.