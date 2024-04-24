scorecardresearch
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari faints during a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

According to the reports, Gadkari has been admitted to a private hospital in Yavatmal for further treatment.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari collapsed during an election rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, today, requiring immediate medical attention. 

The Union minister was delivering a speech when the incident occurred. Suspected to be a heatstroke, Gadkari was quickly attended to by medical professionals at the scene. The campaign event was temporarily halted due to the incident.

According to the reports, Gadkari has been admitted to a private hospital in Yavatmal for further treatment.
 

Published on: Apr 24, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
