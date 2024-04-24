BJP leader Nitin Gadkari faints during a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari collapsed during an election rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, today, requiring immediate medical attention.

The Union minister was delivering a speech when the incident occurred. Suspected to be a heatstroke, Gadkari was quickly attended to by medical professionals at the scene. The campaign event was temporarily halted due to the incident.

According to the reports, Gadkari has been admitted to a private hospital in Yavatmal for further treatment.

