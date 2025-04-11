BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran to be party chief in Tamil Nadu

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP MLA from Tirunelveli, has been appointed as the new president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. His nomination followed an uncontested process, suggested by the outgoing chief K Annamalai, and was unanimously seconded by other senior leaders within the party.

Nagendran's prior association with the AIADMK and his Mukkulathor caste identity are seen as strategic assets for bolstering the BJP's position in Tamil Nadu, particularly in aiming to rekindle alliances with the AIADMK.

His rise to this post comes despite being with the BJP for only eight years, less than the typical ten-year requirement for such a leadership role. However, given the strategic implications, exceptions were made to facilitate his appointment. This move is aligned with the BJP's broader strategy to position itself as a formidable force in Tamil Nadu's political scene, leveraging Nagendran's unique background and connections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed Nagendran's appointment during his visit to Chennai, highlighting the uncontested nature of his nomination. "The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji," he wrote. Shah's endorsement signifies the central leadership's approval and expectations from Nagendran in strengthening the party's regional presence.

Outgoing president K Annamalai was praised for his significant contributions to the party, especially in disseminating the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state. "As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented," remarked Amit Shah, underscoring Annamalai's impact and paving the way for his national role within the BJP.

The BJP aims to capitalise on Annamalai's organisational expertise at the national level, as noted by Shah: "The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework." Nagendran's leadership is anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing the BJP's influence in Tamil Nadu, amid ongoing efforts to create a more robust alliance landscape in the region.