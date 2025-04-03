BJP scraps AAP’s pink ticket scheme, makes bus rides free for Delhi women only, access through smart cards

Women in Delhi will soon need to prove their residency to avail free bus rides, as the city government moves to replace the existing ‘pink ticket’ system with a digital smart card. The scheme, previously open to all women commuters, will now be restricted to Delhi residents only, officials confirmed on Thursday, according to Times of India.

To enforce the change, the transport department will introduce a 'lifetime' smart card that eligible women can use across public buses. Registration for the card is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The overhaul follows allegations of misuse in the current pink ticket system. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who took office after the BJP’s victory in the February 5 Assembly elections, alleged corruption in the earlier AAP-led initiative.

“We are committed to providing this service to women... Corruption will not be tolerated. We will introduce digital travel cards for women, putting an end to the 'pink corruption' tied to physical tickets,” she said.

Under the AAP's pink ticket scheme launched in 2019, women were issued paper tickets for single rides, with bus operators reimbursed by the government. The new smart card model is aimed at improving transparency and cutting misuse.

According to Gupta, the all-new smart card will allow Delhi women to travel freely on public buses at any time, and the ticketing system will be fully digitised. She also outlined broader plans to modernise public transport. “Our goal is to make Delhi's public transport more accessible, reliable and globally recognised.”

Officials confirmed that the new system will be implemented within two to three weeks. Only women who can prove Delhi residency will be eligible for the card.

The policy shift comes with a financial boost: in the 2025–26 Budget, Gupta—who also serves as Finance Minister—allocated ₹12,952 crore for public transport, up from ₹9,337 crore the previous year.