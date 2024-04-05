BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's assets skyrocket 30 times from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 4 cr in 5 years

Tejasvi Surya, who submitted his nomination from Bangalore South on April 4, disclosed assets worth Rs 4.10 crore in the affidavit documents. This represents a substantial increase compared to the Rs 13.46 lakh in assets declared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, the main sources of income for Tejasvi Surya, the BJP Yuva Morcha national President and incumbent MP, were investments in shares and mutual funds. He invested Rs 1.79 crore in shares and Rs 1.99 crore in mutual funds.

Surya recently expressed confidence that the BJP and JDS coalition would secure victory in the constituency by a margin exceeding 5 lakh votes.

“The people of Bengaluru South blessed a youngster like me with a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes in 2019 and gave a resounding mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This time, the citizens will ensure a historic third term for PM Modi Ji by a bigger margin of over 5 lakh votes," he had said.

Speaking to news agency ANI on March 25, Surya expressed confidence in the BJP-JDS alliance, stating that it has strengthened both parties at the grassroots level. He believes that the alliance will have a positive impact on all 28 Lok Sabha seats, potentially increasing their vote shares, particularly in areas where they are already strong.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S formed an alliance to contest against the BJP in Karnataka. However, the BJP emerged victorious, securing a record 25 out of the 28 seats. The Congress and JD-S managed to win only one seat each. Karnataka, with its 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7 as part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be conducted in seven phases starting on April 19. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.